"AITA for calling off my birthday weekend trip because I don't want my stepsister there?"

My mom married her husband Karl 4 years ago. Karl's daughter Megan (15f) came with him. She spends 50% of her time with us and the other 50% of the time she's with her mom.

My dad died 9 years ago so I live with my mom and Karl all the time. I (16m, but almost 17m) don't like Megan. When we first met she was okay when I saw her for like an hour but after we saw them more it was more unbearable.

She was always trying to switch over games I was playing and she was throwing my games if she thought they looked boring or too boyish. One time she pulled out the plug for the TV and my PS2 (my dad's old console that's now mine) while I was playing.