'AITA for calling off my engagement 3 days after saying yes?' 'My good boy!'

"AITA for calling off my engagement 3 days after saying yes?"

As the title says, my bf (31M) proposed to me (28F) about two weeks ago. I was really excited about getting engaged. The proposal was so nice and I said yes, until he told me the story of the ring.

For context, his family (specifically, his mom) is overly involved in his life. We’ve addressed this before but as we live in another country from her it hasn’t been too disruptive until now. Basically, she bought the ring in his home country and bought it over to him.

At first I thought maybe it was because he wanted a specific diamond but it was lab grown so there was no specific reason he couldn’t have bought it himself. While he is still semi financially dependent on them as he’s been studying to be a doctor and he just graduated...