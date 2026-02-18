'AITA for calling off the engagement because my fiancé isn't proactive?'

"AITA for calling off the engagement because he isn't proactive?"

Me, 37f, just broke up with my fiance, 35m, because I can't take him dragging anymore on things I consider to be important. My guy thinks im overreacting, my trusted friends are on the fence( 4 votes of "leave him" and 2 votes of "be patient") so I'm turning to the internet 😄

We own a home together, and his children live with us every other week. I am a proactive person. I identify problems when they are small and manageable, and try to solve them at that "size."

He is a reactive person. I will identify a concern, bring it to him, and he does NOTHING to rectify it until it grows into a big problem. Then he waits some more. When it is finally 3 alarm fire, he springs into action...or enlists the help of others to fix this problem run amok.