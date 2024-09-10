'AITA for calling off my wedding because of a broken coffee mug?' 'I even dug in the trash.'

I even dug in the trash 10pm at night to see if it was thrown away. She even comes over to ask me if I had found it yet. Then I hear her tell our daughter to tell me it was a different cup and when I confront her about hearing that she again denies it and calls our daughter a lier again.

I was completely shocked. I was upset about the cup, but at this point I’m just lost for words how she could keep lying about something “so small." She told me I was being dramatic about a cup something so small and irrelevant. When she said that I just told her I couldn’t do this anymore.