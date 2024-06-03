"AITA for calling off my wedding because my fiancé has a crush on my best friend?"

I'm going through a really bad time in my life right now and I want to know if I'm making a mistake by pulling the plug on my relationship. I am 25F and my fiancé is 28M. We were planning to get married in September.

However, I noticed that he was acting different around my best friend. He was a bit nervous and shy around her and he kept looking at her and for her. He would also randomly bring her up in conversation.

After too many signs that there was something off, I grilled him about it and he admitted that he had a small crush on my best friend. I asked why and he said she was fun and adventurous and pretty. He loved me and just waited for the crush to go away.