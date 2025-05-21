'AITA for calling off my wedding after finding out my fiancé never had the money he promised to contribute?' + UPDATE

I’ve also started looking through everything I paid for, checking which vendors I can cancel or get partial refunds from. It sucks, ngl, but I’d rather lose money than lose myself in a marriage built on lies.

My parents are slowly coming around. My dad said something last night that really hit me “It’s better to disappoint people for a moment than to disappoint yourself for a lifetime.” 🥹🥹 I don’t know what comes next. But I know what I left behind, and I know it was the right thing to do. Thank you so much again 🙏 you really helped me a looot ❤️