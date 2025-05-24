'Am I overreacting for calling off my wedding after my fiancé got drunk, put on my wedding dress, and had an accident in it?' + UPDATE

I asked what he was doing, and he just laughed and said he wanted to see how it felt to be the bride. I told him to put it back and not to touch it, but he was not listening at all.

Right in front of me, he stripped down completely and started putting on the dress. He could barely get it over his body and kept tripping over the train. I didn’t know what to say. Then he dropped to the floor in the dress, still laughing.

Then he went quiet, looked up at me with this panicked face, and said “Oh no.” A few seconds later, he had an accident. Diarrhea. It soaked through the back of the dress and onto the carpet.