'AITA for calling off my wedding after finding out my fiancée slept with my dad 4 years ago?'

SirEDCaLot

Yes exactly. It's one thing to get caught in the moment and sleep with someone once. That can be a mistake. To do it repeatedly, to send messages planning hook ups and how to hide it from you, that's not a mistake that's a series of conscious decisions.

The fact is your fiancee is a liar and a cheater. So cancelling the wedding is the only appropriate action.

"my fiancée is texting me nonstop saying I’m ruining both of our lives over a stupid mistake."