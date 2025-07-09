MOH defends bride’s cheating as 'normal' cold feet; groom calls off wedding. AITA?

"AITA for calling off my wedding after my fiancée almost cheated at her bachelorette party?"

I (28M) was supposed to get married next month to my fiancée (26F). Last weekend was her bachelorette party in Vegas. I stayed local for my bachelor party, just dinner and drinks with the guys.

When she came back Sunday night, something felt off. She was quiet and kept avoiding eye contact. Tuesday evening, she broke down and told me what happened.

On their second night out, she met some guy at a club and ended up going back to his hotel room. She said they didn't have full sex, but they fooled around and she spent the night there.

I was devastated. I asked her how she could do this to us, especially right before our wedding. Her answer made everything worse. She said it wasn't about our relationship or any problems between us.