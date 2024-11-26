'AITA for calling out my boyfriend's family for changing the sleeping arrangement rules to favor his brother and SIL?'

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

Tdluxon

INFO- What is Jack and Jill's position on this whole thing? Seems like unless they are refusing to take the air mattress it becomes sort of a non-issue and Mary doesn't need to decide. Is she a conservative, "men and women shouldn't sleep together until they are married" type (seems like she wants the married couples to have their own rooms)?

Bottom line though, if this continues, I would just start staying in a hotel (or not going), the whole thing seems like way more of a hassle than its worth.

One-Street5122 (OP)