'AITA for calling out my coworker for talking over me?' 'She isn’t neurotypical.'

"AITA for calling out my coworker for talking over me even though she isn’t neurotypical?"

I need some help figuring out if I’m being the ahole. My co-worker Jess has recently started her journey to get diagnosed with Autism. As such she has decided that she doesn’t want to mask at work so that she can be her real authentic self and to prevent the crash after masking at work.

However, Jess removing her mask at work happened a few weeks ago and since then she has often steamrolled any conversation I am in. Often at meetings, during parts where I am asking questions or presenting updates, Jess will just talk over me about topics that are not related to the topic.