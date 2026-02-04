"AITA for calling out my friend for 'helping' me in a way that was actually sabotaging me?"

I (24m) have a friend, “Leo” (24m), who I've known since high school. He’s the type who always wants to be the “fixer” in the group, giving advice even when nobody asks. It’s usually annoying but not a huge deal.

A few months ago, I started working toward a goal that’s really important to me. I’m not trying to make this sound dramatic, but it’s the first time in a while I’ve felt genuinely motivated and proud of myself. I told my friends because I was excited, and Leo immediately offered to “help keep me accountable.”

At first it sounded nice. He made a group chat, asked me to share updates, and started sending reminders. But then it got weird.