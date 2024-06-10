'AITA for calling out my friends over their behavior at my wedding dress appointment?' 'I felt heavily embarrassed.'

I’m 25F, getting married to my fiancée 27M, next year. My best friend, A (25F) is maid of honour, and my friend, B (24F) is a bridesmaid, along with my sister and fiancées sister. I had a private wedding dress try on at a really lovely store close to where I live.
My mother, sister, MIL, SIL, maid of honor and bridesmaid were present for this try on, as I was allowed 6 guests, and wanted them all to be involved. I have dreamed of trying on wedding dresses for a long time, and wanted a nice moment with the people closest to me. Instead, I was left feeling quite humiliated, embarrassed and upset after the appointment.
I did end up choosing and buying a dress. Both my maid of honour (A) and bridesmaid (B), spent the entirety of the appointment, where I tried in different dresses and showed everyone (to ask for opinions and feedback), whispering to each other, laughing and offering no feedback or even a positive comment / compliment to any single wedding dress I tried on.
Even when I found the dress of my dreams (that everyone ended up loving too! My mum cried), they didn’t say a single thing, even when I asked if they liked the dress. They couldn’t even pay me a compliment (and the dresses were nice, nothing outlandish or alternative, very normal, nice wedding dresses).
The only time my maid of honor spoke was to exclaim that she heavily disliked a dress I was wearing as it was off the shoulder (a style she hates). That was it. I was quite embarrassed that my 2 closest friends were so negative the whole night, in front of my family. I felt heavily embarrassed and just really upset.
My sister and SIL mentioned their behavior, and my SIL messaged my fiancée to tell him how sad she felt for me to have such negative friends, which prompted him to ask me what happened, as I had just brushed it off and didn’t want to make a big deal of it.
However after speaking to him, he was quite upset on my behalf and said that if I felt comfortable, I should bring it up and ask them why they behaved that way. I did, very politely, ask them why neither of them paid me a compliment in any wedding dress I tried on, or just gave me feedback, which wasn’t received well at all.
They didn’t think they had done anything wrong and had behaved perfectly fine the whole night, going as far as to say they quite enjoyed themselves. Am I the ahole for still being upset about this and calling them out on it?