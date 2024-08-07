'AITA for calling out my husband and his parents after they tried to embarrass my stepdaughter in front of her friends?'

We worked it all out. We have been good with all of that. She and I have a good relationship, she's a sweet big sister to her half siblings (and yes, we use half). It's all normal.

Then a few days ago my stepdaughter had brought friends into the house quickly. New friends. She introduced us all, introducing me by name. My MIL told her she could say more than my name.

She told them I was her stepmother technically but more of a friend. Then my husband and his parents interrupted and said she should be more generous than that and I'm the only real mother she's ever had in her life and they started to say how grateful she should be to have someone like me as a mother, when she started crying and I told them to stop.