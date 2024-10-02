'AITA for "ruining" my husband’s family trip by standing up to my MIL and making her cry?' UPDATED

"AITA for 'ruining' my husband’s family trip?"

I (25F) and my husband (28M) have been married for 1 year now and have a two year old daughter. My mother-in-law always called us sinful for having a child before marriage, despite the fact we were engaged when we conceived her. She was conceived a few weeks after my husband’s proposal.

So we had to push the wedding a little bit back, which ended up being on my mother-in-laws birthday party, causing her to cancel her plans for the wedding. She has hated me and my daughter ever since, it’s ridiculous. A month ago, my husband was invited on a trip to Barbados by his mother and the rest of his family. It was a family trip. I was thrilled to go with my him and bring my daughter along with us.