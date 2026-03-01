"AITA for calling out my aunt after finding out she lied about having cancer?"

My Aunt Cathy has a long history of health problems, but she also has a pattern of exaggerating them and blowing things way out of proportion. This has been going on for years. She frequently gets my grandparents worked up and stressed when they already have their own issues to deal with.

She’s on disability and can’t drive because of a seizure disorder, so my grandpa often takes time off work to drive her to medical appointments. The problem is, she’ll guilt him into taking off work and then either still be asleep when he arrives or tell him she canceled the appointment because she didn’t feel well. Many of these are specialist appointments that took months to schedule.