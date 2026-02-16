'AITA for calling out my best friend for stealing from me?'

I (34F) hosted my best friend (32F) for a week recently. We've been friends for over 10 years. I've lived across the country for the last 6. Context - I have a blazer with beaded tassels that she loves. Not that it matters but it is ~$300. She has asked me for it several times over the past 2 years. Like, "Don't you want to just give it to me already? It's more my style and you never wear it."
To which I always laugh it off and say I love that blazer. When she was visiting - she asked again if she could 'just have it' and I laughed and said no I don't want to give it away but you're welcome to wear it to dinner!
Her flight was early Thursday morning. We hugged goodbye but I was asleep and only heard her make coffee and get ready before leaving. Two days later, I'm getting dressed and just have this feeling - I look for the blazer in my closet. It is not where it normally is, I look everywhere, including my dirty laundry - bc surely she didn't take it.
I texted her asking if she knew where it was - maybe she wore it to dinner and left it in my car and I forgot. - No. She took it. She said she was "cold and running late for her uber" and that it was "the only thing she was sure would fit her."
We have been sharing clothes for over a decade. Everything I own fits her and she knows it. Beyond that, this blazer was in the back of my closet. She had to go past 10 oversized sweaters and hoodies to get it. And my oversized hoodie that she had worn the night before was on the couch next to the door.
I've always been very generous with my stuff. In fact I gave her a few things from Reformation this trip bc I don't wear them and she liked them. I truly feel like since I said no to this - she decided to just take it bc she wanted it. So I responded with 'wtf??' she made the same excuses again and then just said she'd mail it back next week.
I called BS for all the reasons I stated above and told her that's weirdo behavior and I'm pissed. I told her to mail it back and that I need space. AITA for being mad about this? Is it crazy to like not even want to be close friends anymore whether she mails the blazer back or not?
Infamous-Purple-3131 wrote:
"I called BS for all the reasons I stated above and told her that's weirdo behavior and I'm pissed. I told her to mail it back and that I need space." I would have waited until AFTER she mailed it back to say those things. She's a sneak and a thief and I wouldn't want to be friends with someone like that.
OP responded:
Yeah that's a good point. I was just so mad and couldn't believe the insane excuse she went with. Like who gets up for a flight at 6am and thinks huh you know what would be warm and comfy? A blazer that makes noise every time you move. I'd love for it back, but that won't fix how this made me feel. Seems like after almost 13 years of friendship she decided it was only worth $300.
atomic-chickensoup wrote:
That person isn't your friend.
OP responded:
Kind of makes me rethink our entire friendship.
Foreign-Onion-3112 wrote:
NTA and take a screenshot of her admitting she took it without permission. You may need to threaten legal action to get it back, then never let her in your home again.
OP responded:
I love the passion, but I'm not taking legal action over this. Its just disappointing. I I called BS, told her how it made me feel, and now I'm just like gonna wait and see. But again, I don't think that even getting the blazer back would change how this whole thing made me feel.
educational-south793 wrote:
NTA. But don't cut her off, play the long game to get the blazer back. Unless you know someone in her home that can grab it and send it back for you.
OP responded:
I don't think her cat knows how to ship UPS. He's too young.
omg_latam wrote:
Couldn't she just buy one for herself? Like, I guess not now, but two years ago when she realized she liked it. My bff and I do that all the time, if one really likes a piece of clothing of the other we ask "do you mind if I get the same one?" and since we're also long distance we usually don't care and each one has their own at home.
We have exchanged (or given the other) things as well, but I would never ask her for something if she didn't offer it first (because if she didn't, I assume she loves the piece). NTA by the way.
OP responded:
This. Exactly this.
whenisleep wrote:
Even if she does say she posted it back to you, my guess is that blazer is going to get “lost” in the post. She straight up stole it. She clearly doesn’t want to give it back. She’s lying to your face about it. Start looking for a replacement just in case.
blondeheartedgoddess wrote:
NTA. Why is this even a question? She asked. You said no. She asked again, same answer. She snuck into your closet while you were asleep, dug past numerous other viable options to get to the one thing she wanted.
She even had an option out on the couch that she "didn't see." This was premeditated theft. No more, no less. What's the bet that she planned her departure flight hoping for the opportunity to steal the blazer from you?
One other point of order: she said she was cold. Who the hell chooses a blazer to fight cold? Are her eyes brown? Cuz she's full of BS. I hope you get the blazer back. If and when you do, I'd end the friendship. She's not only a thief, she's also a liar. Nobody needs that kind of energy in their life.
Cubadog wrote:
NTA. This would end the friendship for me. She did it on purpose and I would not be surprised if she forgets to mail it back. What a crap thing to do.