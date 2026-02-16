'AITA for calling out my best friend for stealing from me?'

I texted her asking if she knew where it was - maybe she wore it to dinner and left it in my car and I forgot. - No. She took it. She said she was "cold and running late for her uber" and that it was "the only thing she was sure would fit her."

We have been sharing clothes for over a decade. Everything I own fits her and she knows it. Beyond that, this blazer was in the back of my closet. She had to go past 10 oversized sweaters and hoodies to get it. And my oversized hoodie that she had worn the night before was on the couch next to the door.