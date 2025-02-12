'AITA for calling out my friend with fertility issues for making my pregnancy about her?' UPDATED + FRIEND RESPONDS

"AITA for making my friend cry with my pregnancy?"

So me (F30) and my boyfriend (M32) have found out we’re expecting our first baby. We couldn’t wait to tell everyone, but waiting until the 12 week mark to tell our friends and family.

So we hit the 12 week mark with zero problems. We tell our parents who are absolutely ecstatic and I decide to tell my 3 friends via zoom call on Friday night. I call them and we’re chatting so I decide to tell them my news. All three of them look incredibly happy for me and while two of my friends were asking me questions one of my friends (we’ll call her beth) suddenly shut off her camera.