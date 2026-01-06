'AITA for calling out my friend’s GF for her constant self-hatred during a friend's birthday?'

I’ll admit that over the months, my sympathy wore off. What replaced it was her being a bit repulsive to become, not because of her weight but the constantly self pity.

Watching someone refuse to believe anything good about themselves while demanding emotional labor from everyone else started to feel extremely pathetic to me. I kept tolerating it because Ben is my friend, but I’d already warned him privately that her behavior was exhausting and that one day she's going to get onto my last nerve.

Last weekend, we went out to a fancyish bar for a friend’s birthday so it was supposed to be a fun night. Erin started in almost immediately, making comments about how she looked awful and didn’t belong there. Someone complimented her dress but she dismissed it.