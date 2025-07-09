'AITA for calling out my husband on his 'weaponized incompetence'?'

Is he actually capable of looking after his children alone? Like do you feel safe leaving him home with the kids for more than 15 minutes?

SarcasticAnd said:

That's not weaponized incompetence. That's learning if he whines you'll step in and solve the problem. Like when a toddler learns a tantrum works for treats in the checkout line. Stop fixing the problem for him when he whines. 🤷

Family_is_life_702 said:

People treat you the way you allow them to. You said it yourself “it felt like he was making a big deal so that I would just get up and do it (as I often do give in)…”. That might be ok when it was just the two of you but now you have two kids. He needs to help and you need to stop enabling him.