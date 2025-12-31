'AITA for calling out my husband's little cousin for shaming me over what I wore?'

So short little update is that I talked to my husband about it and explained the whole story again and asked why he thought I should have just ignored her. He said “honestly I just didn’t want tension in the house while we were on vacation, but If there was that would have been her fault, not yours.

I don’t think you did anything wrong by defending yourself, I just wish I was there to say something for you because I feel like I would have been able to handle it in a way that de-escalate her instead of a way that just made her mad”