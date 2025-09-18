'AITA for calling out my parents for being greedy landlords? It was my sister's birthday.'

ESH why would bring this up at your sister's birthday of all places instead of in a seperate time and place where you could talk through your concerns. while they do sound like they are shitty landlords it is very presumable that you have grown up through their wealth and you shouldn’t bite the hand that feeds you.

Kimbob1234 wrote:

YTA. Why shouldn't they shop at Lidl? Why should they go out to eat? How do you think they survived when they were younger? They probably just learned how to budget & got into the habit of being frugal. You see it as being mean. Try learning from them instead of moaning.

Fresh_Traffic_8186 wrote: