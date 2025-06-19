"AITA for calling out my sister-in-law for using her children to emotionally manipulate me into going to dinner 'now' instead of waiting 45 minutes?"

This happened 2 weeks ago. I am 32 and my spouse is 29. My spouse and their family (parents, sister, her kids) were hanging out. I was doing some chalk art with the kids while my spouse caught up with everyone. We had a very light lunch and some snacks for everyone to graze while hanging out.

The time for dinner started to approach and my sister in law brought up heading down for dinner. I said that it was only 5:15 and we should wait until 6:00. She said she would like to go now.

I said we should just wait and go at 6 because I had a coupon and there would be deals to make the meal much cheaper. The difference being from estimated $175 to under $75. We had already offered to pay for dinner before they arrived.