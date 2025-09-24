'AITA for calling out someone else’s family member at a children’s birthday party?'

His wife went quiet and just looked down. Nobody said anything. The guys laughed it off. I sat there waiting for someone to step in, but nobody did. I’ve heard him do this many times at other occasions, but unfortunately I was either too far from the situation or occupied. But this time I had no excuse. So I finally said something.

I’m like, “You have a little girl. You’d lose your MIND if someone spoke to her like that. You’re her example of how she should expect to be treated, so treat your wife the same way. So either apologize right now, or get out and let your wife meet you back at home.”