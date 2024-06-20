'AITA for calling out my stepdad for being a hypocrite at my sister’s birthday dinner?' + 2 UPDATES

He also feels that this hate has caused our other children to hate him too. I have a feeling our 18yo son heard the argument, because he came into our room at the height of it, pretending he needed something.

The next day my husband told the kids and I that my oldest will no longer be allowed in the home, and as a result my other daughters aren’t speaking to him and my son has been very short with him. This hasn’t helped to soothe his anger in the slightest, and I’m not sure what to do. I don’t think it would have been fair for me to force my daughter to like him, and I believe she’s free to feel however she wants.