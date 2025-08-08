'AITA for calling my partner names? 'I just want to relax in my own home.'

"AITA for calling my partner names and refusing to clean to her crazy high standards?"

My partner and I have been together for 3 years. We have had a few run ins about the cleaning. I’d say I am a clean and tidy guy but don’t get fussed about the odd thing lying around.

My partner is extremely clean and anything lying around she says causes her brain to stay active. For example, kitchen spray on the kitchen side or some washing up on the kitchen side. We devised a rota where our jobs are completely separate to try and avoid further issues.

My jobs are: Feed the cats (3 of them and all different needs) Manage and pay all bills (we separate 50/50) Clean the cat litters (2 of them)

Wash up Hoover Empty Bins / Put bin out on bin day