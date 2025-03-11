'AITA for calling the police on a 2-year-old running around my neighborhood unsupervised?' 'I'm DUMBFOUNDED.'

She asked me to stay on the phone until the officer got there and while waiting they tried to leave so I told the dispatcher that and she said she wanted me to keep them there so the officer could talk to the kids parents. So I asked if they would stay and they did.

The officer finally showed up and right when he did our neighbor came out and was like "why did you call the police this isn't a police matter" (this child is NOT my neighbor's child, I had until tonight a good rapport with my neighbor so I knew it wasn't theirs).