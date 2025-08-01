'AITA for calling the police after something was stolen?' 'How DARE you.'

I (33M) was gone, out of state, at the end of May 2025, I had entrusted a friend of mine to watch my dogs while I was gone. I had told him that I only wanted him, we will call him Aaron, to go and check on the dogs, clean up whatever mess they made and then go.
Well I have a doorbell camera and every time he was there, which was 4 times, he brought his friend, we will call him Chad. I texted Aaron and asked why Chad was there too. He told me that his car (Aaron's) wasn't starting and he didn't want to walk and needed a ride and Chad didn't want to wait in the car.
Aaron and Chad have been over at my place before so I shrugged it off and just let it be. Well a few weeks ago, another friend had been staying with me, we will call him Nate, after something happened with his mode of transportation that had broken down...
...And I had offered him a place to stay and he graciously obliged and said thank you, when the time comes, I'll get a job, sign a lease with you and pay you rent. All good. So I agreed.
Cut to Wednesday, I wanted to play a game on my handheld console. I keep it on my entertainment center in the living room. I went to go grab it and the system, dock, power cable and HDMI cable were all gone. I didn't take them with me on my trip and if I did, I wouldn't have brought the dock, power and HDMI cables. It's a USB C charger port and I have plenty of those.
I call the manufacturer of the console and they find the serial number and gave it to me. I asked if they could see any information on when it was signed in last or anything like that, he said that the system showed a factory reset within the last 7 days, 8 counting today.
So high probability it was wiped and sold. So I reached out to Aaron, Chad and Nate and of course, none of them have seen or "knew that I had one." That part is highly unlikely because the console is right in plain view in my living room.
Then cut to me calling the police, filing a report and giving them Aaron, Chad and Nate's names and phone numbers. I get a message yesterday from Aaron asking if I did call the police and filed a report. I told him yes and that I won't be saying anything further. He understood and really wanted to help me find it.
I get a message this morning from Chad "How dare you accuse me of stealing your crap? Aaron and I are together and you can't stand it. I know you want him and I won't let you. Stay away from me, Aaron and Nate. If you so much text us even hello or good morning, I will call the police and say that you're harassing us. STAY THE F AWAY."
I have my own significant other and don't want him. I said nothing to him after, and screenshotted his message and also Aaron's messages about the console. Nate has blocked me on everything and hasn't stopped by to pick up his belongings from my place.
They were the only three people that have been in my apartment in the last 2 months besides my significant other, but we're always together. Am I the ahole for all of this transpiring?
fallriver1221 said:
NTA. Chad sounds pretty guilty honestly. Screen shot his texts because he can accuse you of harassment all he wants but he can't prove it (I mean you aren't harassing him). Definitely add his texts to the police report too. unfortunately until someone uses your console and it's able to be tracked, you're kind of at a standstill.
GirlDad2023_ said:
Sounds like they're admitting they stole it without actually saying it. NTA for you!
Caspian4136 said:
NTA. Given his reaction, he knows he's busted. I doubt you'll get it back but try to update us if you can.
PankoMcStanko said:
NTA. When your property is stolen typically you file a police report. It sounds like you didn't accuse anyone just told the police who had been at your house recently and would have had an opportunity to steal it.
SomeoneYouDontKnow70 said:
NTA. When something's been stolen from your place and you ask police to help you find it, of course you're going to give them all the information that you have regarding who has accessed your place.
If they were really friends of yours, they would be cooperating with the police to rule themselves out. The quicker they can clear their own names, the quicker the cops can pursue other leads. Chad's reaction, however, suggests that maybe he's the culprit.
RogueDIL said:
Going against the grain, my guess is Nate. No reaction but a full blocking plus financial issues…NTA. It's a completely normal thing to do when you have been robbed.