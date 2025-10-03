'AITA for calling my sister irresponsible because her daughter was sneezing near me on my wedding day?'

I (27f) got married last Saturday. My sister "Julia" (25f) brought her daughter "Emma" (6f). The poor girl was sneezing and coughing throughout the ceremony. During the reception, when I was talking to Julia, Emma was sneezing near me. Julia handed her some tissues and told her to go play with the other kids.
My honeymoon was at a beautiful topical island and I had spent my whole honeymoon sick in my hotel room. My husband "Chris" (29m) has been wonderful as he's been taking care of me. Obviously this is not how I wanted to spend my honeymoon.
I'm back at home and I'm still sick. My sister Julia visited me and I laid into her. I called her irresponsible for making her poor daughter go to a wedding while she was sick. That I probably had gotten this illness from her daughter and that other people probably get sick too. My sister called me overdramatic and she said I'll understand when I have kids. Am I the ahole?
queenhadassah said:
As a parent of a 6 year old, NTA. If it was my kid, I would have kept them home if possible, but if not, I likely would have had them wear a mask (though not all kids are good with them), and definitely would have been sure to keep them at a distance from the bride and groom.
I would not have wanted to get them sick for their honeymoon. The pandemic should have made everyone more mindful of spreading illness.
glitteringgoodgirl said:
Kinda depends, how would you have felt had your sister missed your wedding? She may not have had any options for childcare for a sick child, and I’m assuming that most relatives who might’ve otherwise watched her on such late notice were probably also at the wedding. Would you have felt hurt or would you have understood, and did your sister know how you would feel?
Glinda-The-Witch said:
ESH If the child was sick, your sister was an AH for bringing her to the wedding. The incubation period for the common cold is typically 1 to 3 days. This means that it takes 1 to 3 days after exposure to the virus for symptoms to develop so it is possible that she was the one who gave you the cold.
An individual with a cold is most contagious in the first 3 to 4 days after symptoms begin, but they can be contagious for the entire time they are sick, including the incubation period before symptoms appear and for some time after symptoms resolve.
Now, unless you know for sure your niece was sick, you can’t really blame your sister. Although the comment about “you will understand when you have kids” makes me think she knew the kid was sick. She’s probably the mom that sends her sick kid to school as well.
Upset-Store5439 said:
ESH. Big crowds = illnesses. Well known. This isn’t new. Yelling your sister is ridiculous but she should have kept the kid home. Funerals are a big hot spot. Also weddings, parties, holiday get togethers.
donutforget168 said:
A child sneezing near you isn't reason to attack their parent. It's allergy season btw. Sometimes that causes sneezing, not just illness. YTA.
AwkwardImpression72 said:
Meh, YTA big time. Just because your niece was sick doesn't mean it was her germs that got you sick. You had a huge crowd of people congratulating you with hugs, kisses, handshakes, etc. Don’t pin it on a kid for sneezing near you.