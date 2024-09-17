'AITA for calling my sister a lazy leech after she demanded I babysit her kids EVERY SINGLE WEEKEND?' + UPDATE

"AITA for calling my sister a lazy leech after she demanded I babysit her kids EVERY SINGLE WEEKEND?"

So here’s the deal: I (28F) have a full-time job that requires me to work long hours, plus I have my own life and social commitments. My sister (30F) has three kids (ages 6, 4, and 2) who are adorable but, let’s be real, a handful.

Ever since she had the third kid, she’s concluded that I should step up and be her personal babysitter every weekend so she can "have a break" and go out with her friends.

Now, I love my niece and nephews, but I shouldn’t have to sacrifice my entire weekend just because she can’t manage her own parenting responsibilities. Last week, after yet another weekend spent babysitting while she was out partying, I finally snapped.