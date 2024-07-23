Woman calls stepdad a hypocrite when he expects to walk her down the aisle; 'you refused to adopt me.' AITA?

"AITA for calling my stepdad a hypocrite after asking my grandpa to walk me down the aisle at my wedding?"

Melodic-Walk8537

My stepdad, who I (24f) called dad most of my life, is the only dad I ever knew. He met my mom when I was only 1 and they got married right after my second birthday. So I literally have no memories of my life without him. And I would say most of my life I saw him as my dad and not my stepdad. He was the male figure who raised me and was there. But I was never equal to his bio kids.

He would call me his stepdaughter when asked how many kids he had. I heard him say it, even when I was little. I always called him dad or him and mom my parents. It hurt a lot when I was younger.