AITA for calling in a welfare check on my husband after he didn’t respond to me for the weekend?

By that evening I was pretty concerned as I still hadn’t heard anything, I ended up calling the hospital to see if anything had happened and even checked to see if there were any accident reports, I tried contacting the one neighbor I have the number to but they were unavailable so I decided to call the cops to do a welfare check.

When the cops showed up my husband and son were at home and he said was not answering his phone because they were watching TV and playing games all day. But I just don’t see how he couldn’t send even a text the entire day to let me know things were good. He says I blew this out of proportion and should have waited until bedtime as he was going to have my son call me then anyway.