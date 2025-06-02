'AITA for calling my wife a jerk for telling our son's crush he likes her in front of his friends?' UPDATED 2X

To my wife, Sonny merely acknowledging that Chris is "heavy" and has acne is body shaming. Even though he also calls her pretty. My wife said she told Chris that Sonny likes her in front of everyone, because my wife was afraid that if Sonny keeps his feelings for Chris a secret, that he'll end up with his friend "Tina" (15f).

I've been learning a lot about what is going on in our son's social circle, not from my son, but from Tina's mom. The things my son gave Tina's mom permission to tell me. Tina has been working hard to fix her friend group. Tina has convinced Chris to forgive my son and to go on a date with him. Also, when the friend group wants a house to hang out, they'll do it a Tina's house.