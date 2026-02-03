'I came home and my wife is just...gone?' UPDATED

I finally talked to my wife this afternoon. I've been in our house since Thursday night by myself pretty much clueless as to what was going on until her mother (who she has very little contact with) reached out to me. I was caught. I have been caught since March.

Wife texted me today saying she had intended to contact me through a lawyer and just let the divorce do the talking but since her mother decided to contact me she would answer any questions I had if I had a desire to speak to her. Clearly I did.

I asked her why she stayed around after she knew and how she just lied to me like that. She said it wasn't her intention (??) but she shut down to figure out what she needed to do regarding our relationship and herself.