'I have cameras set up when my in-laws housesit. Is my MIL overreacting?'

We (me, wife, two youngish kids) have a pretty complicated house situation. Rabbits, guinea pigs, dog, fairly large home. We go out of town 4-5 times a year and my wife’s parents house/pet sit for us. Long story short my MIL, who I love dearly, is kind of a busy body snoop type lady.

She will go through cabinets, underwear drawers, etc. After figuring out how bad she is with this, catching her in my office, I put a locked handle on my home office. When I did this she had a meltdown about our cameras and how we (I) don’t trust her.

This came up through my wife, where my mil told her I’m a jerk and who knows what else for having control issues and trust issues and probably hiding secrets and whatever else. I brought this up to my FIL, saying hey we have cameras outside and in basement - he stopped me and laughed and said they have a blast staying at our home/farm property and he gets it, and don’t worry about his wife freaking out.