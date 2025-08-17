Boss demands hospitalized, high-risk pregnant employee travel for work. 'It's unfair to cover for you.' UPDATED

I think HR and upper management were worried about me turning it into a formal complaint, as they pretty much agreed to everything I asked - including giving me confirmation in writing that none of my commission would be withheld as a result of me being unable to travel while pregnant (they said it would be halved while I am actually on maternity leave, which is fair enough as I won't be working).

They also put together a helpful document for my manager on "how to speak to and support pregnant employees", but framed it as something coming from them to support her rather than as me making a formal complaint and her being told off. Things like "if your employee is hospitalized and on a drip, maybe just maybe give them the day off work".