Bride’s insistance on MOH's weight loss backfires; viral post loses her business and friendship. + UPDATE

The fiancé wasn’t behind this.. but he’s pissed that I wouldn’t just do it for her... He literally said “Tell her anything over a size 4 is disgusting” in the background when I spoke to her. So good luck with your winner there...

After we spoke, I have decided that just I’m going to go to the wedding, and not be in the wedding. My family will stay home. She feels terrible, but we’ve been friends for almost 30 years.

I’m also not going to fly out for her showers and bachelorette, which I would have done otherwise. This really put our friendship in perspective for me. She had stepped back a little since she got serious with her fiancé, and I didn’t realize the extent of it.