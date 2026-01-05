'AITA if I cancel my hubby's birthday plans and leave him to host his family?' UPDATED

"AITA if I cancel my hubby's birthday plans and leave him to host his family?"

I only have four days to make a decision. I have been going back and forth trying to decide if I should cancel my husband's birthday reservations I made for him at this really cool indoor golf place followed by reservations for dinner. He's always commented on wanting to try both and I thought it would make a nice gift. His birthday is only a few days after mine.

For Christmas he legit took the time to buy and wrap me a box of diapers for our daughter in the next size up and presented it to me as my gift. I'm still angry about that. No, gag gifts for Christmas has never been a thing between us. Last year he got me a spatula and I thought this year he would do better after the falling out we had over the spatula.