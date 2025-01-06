'AITA for canceling a reservation my sister made at an expense steakhouse?'

YoshiandAims

Why does your sister get to spend your money for you? What gives her the idea she can bully you for what you do with your own money? Why does she get away with calling you cheap, when she wasn't willing to spend over 1,200 dollars to feed the group? And considers it "nothing" when it comes from your account?

Why is she planning outings with your account in mind, and overruling you on where and what you'll be eating? (She feels entitled, and as though she can. You've allowed that.)