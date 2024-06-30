"AITA for calling off my wedding if my fiancée doesn't agree to a prenup?"

OK, so I proposed to my fiancée about 2 months ago and we recently have started plan the wedding. I told her I'd want to create a prenup to protect my premarital assets and the assets and capital I'd receive from my inheritance.

Some context, my parents are wealthy and upon their death I'd receive an inheritance in the low-mid 8 figures. So when I brought this up with her she flat out refused and got defensive.

I tried to explain that I wasn't about risk the generational wealth that my parents and my grandparents worked away for on a coin toss and that this was something that was absolutely mandatory for me. She claimed that I was trying to start the marriage with one foot out the door.