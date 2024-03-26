I canceled my brother's wedding after his fiancée called my adopted kids 'rescues,' AITA? UPDATED

His SO, however, accused me of being petty and jealous because "I'm single and no one wants me" and going out of my way to cause her stress and ruin her day. She then pointed at my two youngest children and said, "You're doing more for strangers than you are for your own family."

The kids are luckily young enough so they didn't catch on to this, but my older two did and were absolutely shocked, as were my parents. I told her she had all of three seconds to get out of my line of sight before I would be bringing hellfire down on her, while instructing my children to leave the room.