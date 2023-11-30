Woman tries to stop friend from cheating on her fiancé at Thanksgiving; friend says, 'I already slept with your husband.' UPDATED x2

Given all the drama, it didn’t make sense to keep it a secret from my husband, so I told him. He decided that it is better that we tell Max not only because he deserves to know, but also because we will cut her (or them if they stay together) out of our lives, so Max will have questions anyway.

We decided to do it after Thanksgiving and were trying to decide whether to tell Tina beforehand so she could tell him first if she wanted to or if to have them together and talk about it the four of us. This was so that Tina wouldn’t feel it was a backstabbing situation (not that she deserves any grace at this point, but for basic human decency).