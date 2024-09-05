'AITA for canceling my brother's wedding venue reservation?' 'He uninvited me.'

"AITA for canceling my brother's wedding venue reservation after he uninvited me?"

So, I (37M) have a younger brother, "Tom" (26M), who’s getting married in three months. A year ago, when he and his fiancée were planning their wedding, they were struggling to find an affordable venue.

I own a vacation property with a large yard that’s been used for a couple of small weddings before, so I offered it to him as a wedding venue, rent-free. My only condition was that I wanted to be part of the wedding party, which he agreed to. Everything seemed fine.

Last week, Tom and I got into a small argument. It really wasn’t a big deal, but a couple of days later, he texted me and said he and his fiancée decided to "downsize" their wedding party and I was no longer going to be a groomsman.