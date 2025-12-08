"AITA for canceling Christmas after my BIL threw a fit over me inviting my ex-SIL to Thanksgiving and Christmas?"

I 38F married to my 44M husband for 15 years. My husband is one of six sons. His mother passed a few years after the youngest was born and his father passed about 9 years ago. Hubs is the 2nd.

There’s the oldest BIL(1)47 with SIL + 2 kids; hubs & I with 3 kids (currently pregnant with 4th); BIL(3)42 widowed with 1 kid; BIL(4)39 with gf; BIL(5)37 exSIL with 2 kids; and single BIL(6) 34. PHEW

Hubs and I are very well off. We both have very lucrative jobs and have made investments that has allowed us to have a very very comfortable life. We have a big ol' house and we are often the family that host holidays. We absolutely love it.

We spent all week cleaning prepping for the family to arrive and they typically stay with us Tue- Sat for Thanksgiving leave then come back the 21st- 26th for Christmas.