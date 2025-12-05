"AITA for canceling on my friend's birthday because of the bill?"

I (26F) was invited to my friend Maya's birthday dinner at an upscale steakhouse. When she first invited me, she said it would be her treat since it's her birthday and she recently got a promotion.

Day of the dinner, she texts the group chat saying her boyfriend suggested we all split the bill equally instead "to make things easier." There's 8 of us going. I checked the menu and entrees are $45-$85. I'm on a tight budget right now and was only planning to go because she originally said she was covering it.

I texted her privately and explained I can't afford to split an $80+ per person bill right now, but I'd love to take her out for coffee later to celebrate just us. She got upset and said I'm being cheap and ruining her birthday.