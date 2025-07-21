'AITA for canceling my bachelorette party after my MOH invited her friends who bullied mine?' UPDATED

A lot of you are asking the million-dollar question: "Why in the world did you choose Daria to be your MOH?" And that's fair. Based on my last post, she sounds like a nightmare. But the Daria who planned this horror show is not the Daria I've known for years. When my fiancé and I asked her to be our MOH, we knew her as an incredibly kind and noble person.

She and her husband have a wonderful family, and we genuinely saw them as an example of what we want for our own future. In my country, there's also a tradition of picking an experienced married couple who can guide you through life, and they seemed perfect for that role. The person who unleashed her friends on mine is someone I don't even recognize.