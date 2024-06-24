'AITA for canceling my fiancé's surprise bachelor party?' 'I was so shocked.'

My fiance texted Tom, saying he heard something about a plan for Thursday and wanted to know what was up. Immediately Tom FaceTimed us and he sheepishly admitted he was planning a bachelor party.

He went into some details about the plan (mostly getting drunk) and said that my friends had planned something for me. The gist of it was basically that he planned a party and invited everyone but me and my closest female friends.

I was so shocked at the lengths he had gone to coordinate this behind our backs (including picking people up from an airport that’s 2 hours away, contacting dozens of our friends he had either met briefly or didn’t know at all, and also finding my mom on Facebook to get someone to plan something for me) I didn’t know how to respond.