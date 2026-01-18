'AITA for canceling my mom’s birthday dinner and taking her out to eat without my brothers?'

My brothers always have more input on my dad because they do know him better, I think. I’m close to both of my parents, but my mom is definitely my best friend. We see each other multiple times a week just to do random stuff like go to Walmart together or whatever.

We also live fairly close to each other, which makes this possible. All of my brothers work with my dad every day so they do talk all the time. Although, I feel like this shouldn’t be an excuse not to have at least one idea.

My mom gets excited by any amount of effort from anyone in her life. They could gift her a picture of her with her grandkids in a nice frame and she would cry for a week. Like, it doesn’t have to be expensive.