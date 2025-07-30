'AITA for canceling my niece’s bday cake last minute because my sister refused to pay me back?'

That comment really rubbed me the wrong way. I don’t have kids, but I do have bills and a life and I’m not her personal wallet. So the day before the party, I called the bakery and cancelled the order. They were understanding, but said they would keep a $20 cancellation fee which I was fine with. The day of the party, my sister was freaking out, asking where the cake was, and I calmly told her:

“I cancelled it. I’m not funding your party after you disrespected me and refused to pay me back.”

She called me selfish, said I embarrassed her in front of her in-laws, and that my niece cried because she had no cake. I ended up leaving the party early.