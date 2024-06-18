'AITA for canceling my vacation because my sister is sending her kids?' '3 kids spanning 4-6.'

"AITA for canceling my vacation because my sister is sending her kids?"

Ayyeee all, need to bounce something off ya. We've been planning a family vacation for months. This would be my first vacation in 15 years, and it's kindof a big deal. I was recently diagnosed with ADHD and this year is just the first year I've enjoyed getting out.

My sister has had her struggles in her adult life, and she has 3 kids that spend half their time with their grandparents/My parents. They're fun kids, but they aren't well mannered. They don't listen unless it involves yelling or being asked multiple times. Telling them to not do something, often results in them doing it when nobody is looking.